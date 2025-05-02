Prayagraj (UP), May 2 (PTI) Zainab Fatima, the wife of Ashraf Ahmad, the slain younger brother of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad, has moved the Allahabad High Court against a lower court order by which a non-bailable warrant and an order for attachment of properties have been passed for non-appearance in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The order for attachment has been passed by the special judge (SC/ST Act), Prayagraj against Fatima, Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaishta Parwin, Guddu Muslim and three others for their non-appearance in the court in the said case.

Also Read | What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) allows a court to issue a proclamation requiring a person to appear before it if it has reasons to believe that he is absconding or concealing himself to avoid warrants.

Section 83 allows the court to attach the property of the person.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

Though the case was listed before the bench of Justice Rajiv Mishra, it did not take it up on Friday.

The Ahmad brothers were shot dead by three men on live television when they were being taken for a medical checkup by police here in April 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)