New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and caretaker CM Atishi on why she was dancing on the loss of convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "AAP leader and Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi should tell why was she dancing yesterday on the loss of Arvind Kejriwal...They still have to give an account of the loot that Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi did for the past 10 years..."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also criticised Atishi, after the AAP leader was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections.

Swati Maliwal shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji Assembly seat and termed it as a "shameless display," in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.

Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP. Atishi's victory stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat.

Following the results on Saturday, Maliwal attacked AAP for losing Delhi assembly elections, stating that god "punishes" those who commit crime against women.

Maliwal's remarks came as a veiled reference to the assault case, wherein she alleged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of 'assaulting' her at the then CM's residence.It is, however, pertinent to note that despite being a sharp critic of AAP and Kejriwal since the episode, she has still not left the party. (ANI)

