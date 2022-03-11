Guwahati (Asam) [India], March 11 (ANI): At least 17 ATM cards of various banks were recovered from a man in Guwahati by the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team of Dispur Police Station.

The person arrested was identified as Ramdiya from Hissar, Haryana.

Also Read | Redmi 10 India Launch Confirmed for March 17, 2022.

The EGPD convicted this man for snatching ATM cards from people, informed the police.

"An EGPD team from Dispur PS arrested one Ramdiya of Hissar, Haryana, at 6 Mile, for snatching ATM cards. A total of 17 ATM cards from various banks were recovered from his possession," said Guwahati police via its official Twitter handle @GuwahatiPol.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Announce 3% DA Hike for Government Employees on Holi 2022.

Further investigation on the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)