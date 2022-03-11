Redmi 10 India launch is set for March 17, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Redmi has also set up a dedicated microsite on the Xiaomi India website, revealing its several key specifications. The Redmi 10 India variant is said to be different from the Redmi 10 2022 global model, which was introduced last month. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

According to the dedicated microsite, Redmi 10 will come powered by a Snapdragon processor. The processor is claimed to be 2x faster than the previous generation. It will carry a grand waterdrop notch display, a massive battery with fast charging support.

The start of a new era is here! Un10ck a world of opportunities with⬇️ 📲 A Blockbuster Display 🔋 A Big Battery 🐉 The Power of Snapdragon Un10ck fun & let the world be your canvas!#Redmi10IsComing on 17.03.2022! Head here to witness #RedmiUn10cked👉https://t.co/X6xU3EJcdY pic.twitter.com/Xybx4mAGaV — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 10, 2022

The Xiaomi India website also reveals that the handset will come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. Apart from this nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).