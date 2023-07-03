New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) An atmosphere of "rebellion" is building up in the JD(U) in Bihar and it may split up anytime with many of its MPs and MLAs in talks with the BJP and other parties, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed on Monday.

These JD(U) leaders are neither able to accept RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "successor", nor the Congress' Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the united opposition, he claimed.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Government Announces to Give Ads to Social Media Influencers With Over 10,000 Followers.

Asked whether the BJP will consider inducting the rebels of the ruling JD(U), Sushil Modi remained noncommittal, but asserted the BJP will not accept Nitish Kumar even if he comes grovelling at the party doors.

"In Bihar also, an atmosphere of rebellion is building up in the JD (U) since Nitish Kumar announced the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as his successor and accepted Rahul Gandhi as leader in the next fight. None of the JD (U) MLAs or MPs is ready to accept Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters here when asked if there is any possibility of Bihar witnessing Maharashtra-like political scenario.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three Labourers, Who Attempted Self-Immolation in Anantnag, Rescued.

"The JD (U) is facing prospects of a split in the party…Anything is possible in coming days. Nobody can guarantee that nothing will happen in the JD (U)," he said.

After Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD in Bihar to remain at in power, many JD (U) MPs think their future is dark, Sushil Modi said.

"A large number of JD (U) MPs knows they are not going to get ticket in the next election. They see their future and that of the party's in dark since Nitish Kumar announced Tejashwi Yadav his successor. That's why there is chaos in the JD (U). Its MPs and MLAs are approaching other parties," the BJP leader claimed.

"Many of them are in touch with us (BJP) also," he said when asked. "But, a decision on who should be take into the party fold and who should not depends on many factors."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)