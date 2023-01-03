New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Savitribai Phule, a pioneer in women's education, and Velu Nachiyar, a Tamil queen lauded for waging war with the colonial empire in the 18th century, on their birth anniversaries.

"I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service," he said on Twitter.

In his tribute to Velu Nachiyar, he said her bravery will motivate generations to come.

"Tributes to the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. She was at the forefront of ensuring justice for her people. She fiercely resisted colonialism and also worked for the welfare of society," Modi said.

