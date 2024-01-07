Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state government on action taken in response to a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers who conducted a raid at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house in connection with the ration scam, an official said.

The official said Bose has asked the state government to provide a report explaining why key accused Shahjahan has not been arrested and to clarify whether he is still in India or has crossed the borders.

"The governor has requested the state government to submit a report explaining why Shahjahan Sheikh has not been arrested and to clarify whether he is still in the country or fled to some other nation," the official said on Sunday.

Additionally, Bose has urged the state government to "hold accountable those responsible for the failure of the law and order machinery and to take action against police officers who neglected their duties," the official added.

Earlier in the day, Bose had a meeting with top officials from the CRPF and the ED, during which he expressed his strong displeasure over the police's failure to apprehend Shahjahan.

The official said the governor has issued a stern warning, stating that police must cease playing hide-and-seek.

