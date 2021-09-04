Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A few days after a senior woman official was left severely injured in an attack by a hawker, security guards of Thane Municipal Corporation were on Saturday given training in self-defence.

The daylong session was organised by a Mumbra-based martial arts institute and was attended, among others, by TMC chief security officer Machindra Thorve.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and her bodyguard were attacked by a knife-wielding hawker on August 30 in Kasarvadavli junction, resulting in three fingers of the woman official getting severed.

