New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea seeking to cancel the bail plea of businessman Rajeev Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that it will not interfere with the bail granted to Rajeev Saxena.

Also Read | Accident on Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway: BJP MLA Mahendrabhai Padalia and Rajkot District Secretary Injured After Car Collides With Buffalo.

"We are not inclined to interfere," the court said and suggested the CBI that they can move to the trial court with the plea.

Rajeev Saxena was granted relief on the medical ground.

Also Read | Dead Rat and Roaches Found in Mumbai Barbeque Nation’s Dal Makhani Veg Meal, UP Man Narrates His Ordeal After Suffering From Food Poisoning (View Viral Pics).

Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was also extradited from the UAE in January 2019.

The AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal was finalised during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman and accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, was extradited from the UAE in December 2018. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the multi-crore chopper deal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)