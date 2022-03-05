Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): In an effort to strengthen the bilateral relations, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell visited Southern Naval Command on Friday.

There were six delegates along with the Australian High Commissioner during his visit to Southern Naval Command,

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

The Australian High Commissioner and Australian Consul General, Chennai consulate interacted with Rear Admiral TVN Prasanna, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of Headquarters Southern Naval Command on Friday.

They held discussions to explore avenues to enhance the cooperation between the countries.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

The delegation also visited the Naval training facility Damage Control Training Facility at Naval Base. The visit to Southern Naval Command has consolidated bilateral relations and enhanced the defence cooperation between India and Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)