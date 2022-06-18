Medininagar, June 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Anjani Kumar Sinha, who worked as a salesman of automobile parts, was shot outside a shop in Redma Chowk in Town police station area, they said.

He was taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjit Kumar said.

He succumbed to the injuries near Kudu in Lohardaga district on the way to Ranchi, he said.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, managed to flee the spot after the firing, police said.

Tension was palpable in the area as shopkeepers downed their shutters soon after the incident.

Sinha used to visit Medininagar once every three-four months for work.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the shooter.

Police detained the owner of the auto-parts shop outside which the incident happened for questioning.

