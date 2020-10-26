Unnao (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) In yet another statement that may stoke a controversy, BJP's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has said the availability of graveyards and cremation grounds should be in proportion to the population of communities living in an area.

Addressing a nukkad meeting for his party's candidate for the Bagarmau assembly bypolls, Sakshi Maharaj said, "If there is only one Muslim in a village, the graveyard is very big. You people, on the other hand, cremate your dead on the side of a farm or Gangaji. Is this not unfair?"

"Graveyards and cremation grounds should be as per population," The Unnao MP said.

There should not be any test of "our patience and decency", he added.

