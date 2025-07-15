New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) As retail inflation declined to over six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, the BJP on Tuesday lauded the Modi government's handling of price-rise, saying the average inflation under it stands at 5.1 per cent compared to the Congress-led UPA's 8.1 per cent.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said between January 2012 and April 2014, when the UPA was in power, the retail inflation was over nine per cent for a "staggering" 22 out of 28 months.

To add insult to injury, it even crossed into double digits times, he added.

He said on X, "In stark contrast, the Modi government has kept retail inflation mostly under 5 per cent, never letting it exceed 8 per cent."

During the UPA's final three-year stint, India was saddled with an average retail inflation of 9.8 per cent, which was especially bad as the global inflation at that time was relatively stable, hovering between 4 to 5 per cent, he said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) said in a statement on Monday that the year-on-year inflation rate based on CPI for the month of June 2025 over June 2024 is 2.1 per cent.

Retail inflation declined to over six-year low, nearing the RBI's comfort zone, on account of subdued prices of food items, including vegetables, driven by widespread monsoon.

