Mumbai, July 15: Elon Musk's Tesla will open its first showroom in India at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Tesla's first showroom in India will be opened on July 15 (Tuesday) morning for the first time and will likely showcase its EV models. So far, Tesla Model Y has been confirmed to be unveiled during the Tesla Mumbai showroom opening today. However, the company will also roll out new models in India from the Tesla Mumbai BKC showroom and the Tesla Delhi showroom.

Tesla opened its India-specific account on X (@Tesla_India) and confirmed that it would open the showroom via a teaser image with 'Coming Soon' text. The teaser image included India and Mumbai's infrastructure for July 2025. For months, many spy shots have been leaked about the Tesla EV models that were tested on the Indian roads ahead of the launch. Tesla Mumbai Showroom Opening Today: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Officially Start Rolling Out Its Tesla Model Y in India; Check Expected Price, Variants and Other Details.

#JustIn | #Tesla In India: ▶️Tesla to launch Model Y RWD In India At ₹59.89 Lakh (On-road Price) ▶️Tesla To Launch Model Y Long Range RWD In India At ₹67.89 Lakh (On-road Price) pic.twitter.com/JBd8lqTuGo — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 15, 2025

Tesla Model Y Expected to Break Cover During Bandra Kurla Complex Showroom Opening

Tesla Model Y has been rumoured to break cover today in India. Reports suggested that Tesla's best-selling model would be the first model offered to Indians. Tesla Model Y pre-bookings are expected to begin in India on July 15 (today), next week. Elon Musk's company will make its first commercial debut with this model.

Previously, reports indicated that a Tesla Cybertruck was also spotted in India getting towed on a truck. The images went viral once they were leaked online. As per expectations, Elon Musk's Tesla will expand its electric vehicles in India next with the Tesla Model S, Model 2, Model 3, and Model X, and finally, the Cybertruck may get a future debut.

Tesla Model Y Delivery in India: Check Estimated Timeline

Tesla Model Y bookings will likely begin in July; however, deliveries are expected to begin by the end of August 2025 or early September 2025. They will begin from the Tesla Mumbai showroom. The company has yet to announce when it will open its Delhi showroom. Tesla 1st Showroom in India: Elon Musk’s EV Firm To Launch Its 1st Showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai; Check Details.

Tesla Model Y price in India is expected to start at INR 59.89 lakh (on-road price), as per a report. This pricing is for the RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) model. The Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD model price in India could start at INR 67.89lakh (on-road price). The Long Range RWD will include GST up to INR 3.30 lakh, TCS 1% around INR 67,000 and Administration and Service Fee around INR 50,000. INR 800 FASTag fee will also be added. After adding these extra cost, the price becomes INR 61.07 and INR 69.07, respectively.

