India News | Avoid Gathering During Eid: Muslim Religious Leaders Appeal to Community in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Muslim religious leaders in Rajasthan have appealed to the community to stay home and avoid any religious or social gathering during Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, as the administration deployed additional security personnel to ensure strict compliance to social-distancing norms.

While extending greetings to the people on the eve of Eid, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the community to follow lockdown norms and maintain social-distancing on the occasion.

"The festival of Eid brings the message of happiness to the Rozedars. Eid teaches us to help people, destitute and needy, and to maintain humanity and brotherhood by eradicating mutual discrimination," Gehlot said.

He appealed to the Muslim community to offer Eid prayers at home and follow the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gehlot also asked the community members to pray for the end of the pandemic.

Naim Rabbani, a preacher in Ramganj area, appealed the community people to stay indoors. "I appeal to people to stay indoors. They should not go out for Eid prayers. They should perform Eid prayers at home while maintaining social distancing norms."

"It is a testing time for the Muslim community and they have to follow the rule of the law. There should not be any religious or social gathering," he said, while adding, that people should not go out to meet their relatives and friends.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure there is no gathering of people.

"We have deployed additional policemen. We held a meeting with the religious leaders who are convincing people to stay at home on Eid. They are appealing through social media and through other methods for nearly a week,” he said.

Some of the community people preferred online charity on the eve of Eid on Sunday.

"Since there is lockdown, we are not moving out. Charity is an essential custom of the festival so this time we are preferring online charity," Mujahid Naqvi, a city-based lawyer said.

He said that austerity measures are being taken this time.

"Markets were closed for nearly two months so there was no shopping for Eid. Many would not be wearing new clothes on the occasion," he said.

In Ajmer, Khadim of Ajmer dargah Syed Bilal Chisty said that the khadim community will on Monday honour police and health workers on Eid to express gratitude towards their round the clock services to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Police, heath workers, district administration did good wok to contain the spread. We want to thank them for their services and hard work. They were alert and vigilant. Because of them, we are able to celebrate Eid. Otherwise things would have been very different in the city," he said.

