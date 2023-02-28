Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that a terrorist was killed in Pulwama's Awantipora area and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from him.

The Police informed that it is the second terrorist nutralisation in 24 hours after Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma on Sunday.

Also Read | Cyber Crimes in India: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Launches Grievance Appellate Committee for Safe Internet.

JK Police tweeted, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow."

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorist Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who killed Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama worked for The Resistance Front (TRF). He was earlier associated with Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.

Also Read | Punjab Budget 2023: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear State Govt Plea Against Governor Banwarilal Purohit's Refusal To Convene Budget Session.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)