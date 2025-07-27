New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali for spreading awareness regarding forest fires through 'kirtans' in Odisha's Keonjhar.

Sharing an unheard-of anecdote regarding the tradition of 'bhajans' and 'kirtans' in the 124th episode of the radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "The most beautiful glimpse of India's diversity is found in our folk songs and traditions, and our bhajans and kirtans are a part of this. But have you ever heard that people are made aware about forest fires through kirtans? You may not believe it, but amazing work is happening in Keonjhar district of Odisha."

He said that the Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali is dedicated to protecting the environment.

"Here, there is a group named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali. Along with devotion, today, this group is also chanting the mantra of environmental protection," PM Modi said.

Lauding Pramila Pradhan, the person behind this initiative, he noted that she added new lyrics to the traditional songs to spread awareness regarding forest fires.

"The inspiration behind this initiative is Pramila Pradhan ji. To protect the forest and the environment, she has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs. Her troupe went across from village to village. Through songs, people were made to understand how much damage forest fires cause," he said.

"This example reminds us that our folk traditions are not something of the past; they still have the power to give direction to society," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi lauded Om Prakash Sahu, who left violence and began a fisheries revolution in Jharkhand's Maoist-hit Gumla, with the help of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

"A young man named Om Prakash Sahu ji left the path of violence. He started fish farming. Then he inspired many friends like himself to do the same," PM Modi said in the Mann Ki Baat.

Hailing Sahu's efforts, PM Modi noted that people in Gumla dropped their guns and took up fishing nets.

"A change began quietly and with a lot of patience. His efforts also had an impact. Those who were earlier holding guns have now taken up fishing nets," he said.

He added that Sahu was initially opposed by the people, but the training under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana led to a fisheries revolution.

"Om Prakash Sahu ji's beginning was not easy. There were protests; threats were received, but the courage did not wane. When the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana was launched, he gained new strength. He received training from the government...and help in making ponds... within no time, the fisheries revolution started in Gumla," he added. (ANI)

