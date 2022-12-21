New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday said the overall project work of Ayodhya airport is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The airport development project is worth Rs 242 crore. It includes the construction of a terminal building, development of airside facilities.

"The new terminal building with total area of 6,000 sq.m.is being designed to serve 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 6 lakh passengers," AAI said in a release.

AAI said that 52 per cent of the development work has been completed and the overall project work of Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be completed by June next year.

"The design of the airport will reflect the idea and spirit of Ram Mandir, invoking a sense of spirituality and creating a sense of place for all passengers arriving and departing from the airport... The glass façade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya," the release said.

