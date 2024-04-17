Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): As the sunrays illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Temple during Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday, the whole of Ayodhya was in euphoria.

Devotees at the temple were engrossed in capturing this magical and memorable moment. Similarly, those watching on large LED screens and from the comfort of their homes were equally captivated.

Not just the temple premises but the entire city of Ayodhya was adorned beautifully on the occasion of Ram Navami marking the first 'janmotsav' of Ram Lalla at his 'birthplace' after almost five centuries.

Initially, plans were made to conduct a 'Mahamastakabhisheka' using sun rays after the temple's completion. However, sages and saints argued that since Shri Ram Lalla had been established following traditional rituals, all procedures should be adhered to accordingly. With approval from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the scientific team from the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, began working on realising the 'Surya Tilak' concept.

The task was challenging, requiring precise coordination to direct sun rays from an upper floor onto Ram Lalla's forehead using specialised equipment, aligning with the earth's movement. Eventually, at the scheduled time, a 75 mm sun ray 'tilak' appeared on Ram Lalla's forehead.

The atmosphere in Ayodhya has been festive since the Mangala Aarti on Tuesday morning. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and temple officials had been overseeing all preparations since then.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Ram Lala was bathed ceremoniously and adorned in new, specially prepared festive attire. Special arrangements were in place.

Devotees were offered specially prepared 'dhaniya ki panjiri' (coriander panjiri) and other prasad as thereafter. A Chhappan Bhog was also presented to Shri Ram Lala, with these delicacies prepared at Karsevakpuram.

Ayodhya reverberated with chants of "Bhay Pragat Kripala, Deendayala Kaushalya Hitkari..." as devotees immersed themselves in the divine atmosphere. 'Sohar' and 'badhyai' songs echoed everywhere, prompting devotees to dance to the rhythmic beats of drums.

On this Ramnavami festival, millions of devotees from various places first bathed in the sacred Sarayu river and then visited numerous math and temples, including Kanak Bhawan and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex earlier in the day.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities, the district and police administration implemented comprehensive security measures. Alongside the worshippers, sages and saints were deeply engrossed in their devotion to Lord Ram. The grand 'janmotsav' celebrations were also observed with great pomp at major maths and temples across Ayodhya, including Ashrafi Bhawan, Shri Ram Ballabha Kunj, Dashrath Mahal, and Lakshman Fort.

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stringent security measures were implemented in Ayodhya. To manage the expected influx of visitors, Ayodhya was divided into 10 sectors. On the fairgrounds, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair, and Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma were actively supervising areas, ensuring the safety of devotees.

They expressed gratitude for everyone's cooperation and paid tribute to the devotees. These officials provided guidance, continuously patrolling the fairgrounds on foot, and overseeing security arrangements and civic amenities.

Furthermore, all Zonal Magistrates, Sector Magistrates, and Static Magistrates assigned to the fair area were actively performing their duties alongside their respective police officers. For the past nine days, provisions like clean water, medical camps, mobile toilets, and permanent toilets have been fully functional at various locations. The Municipal Corporation deployed sanitation workers in shifts around the clock to maintain cleanliness.

The district administration arranged a substantial number of buses, including electric ones, to transport devotees to their destinations. Additionally, the railways made adequate transportation arrangements for passengers. Railway stations were under continuous surveillance by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police to ensure safety and security. (ANI)

