Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): The level of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya rose above the danger mark on Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall, Assistant In-Charge of Central Water Commission Ayodhya, Aman Rai Singh, said.

Assistant In-Charge of CWC Ayodhya, Aman Rai Singh, told ANI, "Currently, the Saryu River is flowing above the danger mark, and the water level is continuously rising. Constant monitoring is being carried out. Due to continuous rainfall in the hills, the water level in the river is rising."

Residential areas in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi were flooded as the water level of the River Ganga rose on Wednesday following incessant heavy rainfall in the city, causing problems for residents.

A resident, Mandakini Prakash, said that drain water had entered their locality, which could cause diseases, including dengue.

"This is drain water, not the water from the River Ganga. This causes dengue. We face a lot of difficulties. First, the transportation was shut down, and then several diseases... We want these issues to be resolved as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

Surender Mishra said, "Students' studies have been affected. Due to the waterlogging, no one can go anywhere, and even the food is not being prepared as the vegetable vendors are not coming. After 3-4 years, it has flooded in this region."

Meanwhile, Moradabad witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, while floodwater entered residential areas as the river flowed above the danger mark in Prayagraj.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that heavy rainfall in the past 10 to 12 days has led to significant flooding in the Yamuna and its tributaries, affecting 21 districts across the state.

Addressing the media persons here, the Chief Minister said the water level has risen above the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters in the Auraiya district.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to excessive rainfall in the last 10-12 days, the Yamuna and its tributary rivers have experienced significant flooding. In the Auraiya district, the water level has crossed the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters. Currently, 21 districts in the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall."

"For flood relief and rescue operations in all these districts, units of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC have been deployed. Specifically, to advance flood relief efforts, 16 teams of NDRF, 18 teams of SDRF, and various teams of PAC have been stationed in different districts," he added. (ANI)

