Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on Wednesday jointly entered in Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

"Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an event of Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya.

Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu. (ANI)

