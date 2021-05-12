Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, admitted to a private facility here, is stable but the next 72 hours will be "critical", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.

"Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9. He has COVID pneumonia. Due to high oxygen demand, he was shifted to the ICU. As compared to Tuesday, his oxygen requirement has come down. He is conscious and taking food. His condition is stable and the next 72 hours will be critical," Medanta Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

"Our entire team is taking care of him in accordance with the severe infection disease protocol. The condition of Abdullah is satisfactory and he is also under observation," Kapoor added.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all cases registered against her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)