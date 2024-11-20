Ranchi (Jharkhand) [india], November 20 (ANI): BJP-Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi on Wednesday lashed out at the Hemant Soren-led JMM government, accusing it of corruption and failing the people over the past five years.

Speaking on the ongoing assembly elections, Marandi said, "The mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change the Hemant Soren-led JMM government as they have gone through enough pain in these five years, be it old or the youth, everybody has faced a crisis. Hence, today the opportunity has arrived when the people will vote for transformation in favour of the NDA ."

He referred to recent Income Tax department raids on locations linked to the Chief Minister's assistant, alleging misuse of black money. "It's not possible without black money. If someone is this deep in corruption, what option does he have instead of making allegations against some of our leaders? BJP-NDA will get more than 51 seats, and we are going to form the government," Marandi told ANI.

Earlier, Marandi urged voters via social media to participate in the final phase of voting. He said, "It is a humble request to all the voters to cast their vote for the bright future of Jharkhand. Your every vote is important for providing jobs to the youth, making mothers and sisters self-reliant, controlling crime, and eradicating infiltration and corruption. The first vote, then refreshment!"

BJP candidate from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha also expressed optimism. "As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators) because it is the truth, and people need to know about it and its consequences," he said.

Meanwhile, JMM MP Nalin Soren cast his vote early in Dumka. "Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition. People would vote on the issue of development. My government would remain in power," he stated.

Polling commenced at 7 am across several districts, with voters forming long queues outside booths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged voters to participate enthusiastically. "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new record for voter turnout," Modi posted on X.

The first phase of voting, held on November 13, covered 43 of the state's 81 seats. (ANI)

