New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling BJP, has been expanded with leaders from West Bengal figuring prominently in it and Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga elevated to the post of its national secretary.

Bagga was recently in news after he dropped the words "Delhi BJP spokesperson" from his Twitter bio as a mark of protest against being removed from the party's official WhatsApp groups and denied organisational responsibility.

West Bengal MLA Anup Kumar Saha has been appointed as one of the seven vice-presidents of the BJYM. Another leader from the state, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, is one of three general secretaries of the outfit, a statement issued by the BJYM said on Wednesday.

Madhukeshwar Desai (Maharashtra), Manish Singh (Bihar), Arpita Aparajita Badajena (Odisha), Maharashtra MLA Ram Satpute, Abhinav Prakash (Uttar Pradesh) and Neha Joshi (Uttarakhand) are the other newly-appointed BJYM vice presidents, it added.

Rohit Chahal from Delhi and Vaibhav Singh from Uttar Pradesh are the two other general secretaries apart from Bista.

Besides Bagga, Shyam Raj, Shahzadi Syed, Ravi Bhagat, Gaurav Gautam, Arun Jyoti Hazarika and Ningthoujam Mongooknganba have been appointed as national secretaries of the BJYM, the statement said.

Amandeep Singh is the new media in-charge of the outfit, while Kapil Parmar is the in-charge of its social media team.

Sai Prasad (treasurer) Vineet Tyagi (office in-charge) and Varun Jhaveri (policy and research in-charge) are the other new appointees of the BJYM, which is headed by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.

