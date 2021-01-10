Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced Kutru and Gangalur as tehsils in Bijapur district and sanctioned funds for deepening and beautification of two dozen ponds of the district.

As per an official statement, Baghel sanctioned funds for deepening and beautification of 12 ponds of the district including development work being carried out in Bijapur for upgrading and beautification of Loha Dongri, Mahadev Talab and development of 10 roads in the district and bus stand in Bhairamgarh, Awapalli and Mander.

The Chief Minister said that the minimum support price of Kodo-Kutki will also be declared from this year. He also approved setting up of procurement centers for paddy procurement at Tongpali and Bhadrakali.

"There here will be no shortage of funds for development works in Bastar division. Along with the promotion of culture and civilization of people of this region, Education, Health and Sports will also be promoted with the highest priority," he said.

Asserting that there is no shortage of talent in Bastar and the talents need to be given the opportunity, the Chief Minister said: "The government is committed to providing opportunities for the betterment of Bastar people."

He said that the forest rights community and individual pattas are being given by the government. (ANI)

