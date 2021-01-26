Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday unveiled 51 development and construction works worth nearly Rs 156.46 crore at Bastanar during his Bastar visit.

At the general assembly organized in Badekilpal on January 25, Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 10 development works worth nearly Rs 44.52 crore. He did Bhumipujan of 41 development works worth nearly Rs 111.93 crore, a state government release said.

Baghel has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the development of various facilities to promote tourism in Tamra Ghumar and Mendri Ghumar.

Apart from setting up of small forest produce-based industries to provide fair price of forest produce to forest produce collectors, Chief Minister also announced the construction of circuit house building in Bastanar, Darbha and Chitrakote, new indoor stadium construction in Usaribeda, pre-matric boys and girls of 50-seat capacity each in village Gaadhiya.

Baghel also announced the construction of hostel building, construction of road from Matkot to Arapur Pachchh, construction of concrete road from Vahanpur to Kotagali, construction of concrete road from Patelpara Samvagel to Koleng, construction of new high school at Harrakodar and boundary wall construction at Government College Tokapal.

At the programme, Baghel said that earlier 15 lakh farmers used to sell paddy in the state, but now it has increased to more than 21.5 million this year.

"Paddy acreage has also increased and farmers have registered 28 lakh hectare this year. A record 86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the state so far. Our government has also decided to buy Kodo-Kutki at support price," he said.

"The fourth installment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana will be released to the farmers before 31 March," he added. (ANI)

