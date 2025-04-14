Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati while extending tributes and heartfelt greetings to everyone on the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, also called for the Dalit, Adivasis, and all the neglected people in society to be "true missionary ambedkarites" to free themselves from the oppression and injustice.

"On his birth anniversary today, under the aegis of Ambedkarwadi Party BSP, salutations, garlands and immense tributes were offered to the maker of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Bodhisatva, most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar across the country, for which heartfelt gratitude and thanks are expressed to everyone," Mayawati said in a post on X.

https://x.com/Mayawati/status/1911607041354838130

Talking about unity between the oppressed sections of society, she said that is the only way for the people free themselves from injustice and oppression.

"All the Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and other neglected people of the country will have to become true missionary Ambedkarites, whose power to become the ruling class by getting freedom from oppression and injustice etc. lies only in their mutual unity and the attainment of the master key of power," her post added.

https://x.com/Mayawati/status/1911606953681313958

She criticised both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that whichever party has been in power the conditions of the Bahujans has been "pathetic" all the same. She further warned of the "attacks on their constitutional right of reservation."

"The social, economic and political conditions of the Bahujans in the country are as pathetic in the BJP rule as in the Congress rule. Due to a planned attack on their constitutional right to reservation, their situation is now turning into bad days instead of 'good days', which is very sad and worrying," the post read.

Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb' was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Earlier today, multiple other leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party's parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi, multiple union ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arujun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others attended the ceremony to pay tribute to BR Ambekdar at Prerna Sthal on Parliament premises. (ANI)

