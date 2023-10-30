Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced names of candidates on five seats for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

The list of candidates includes Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier on Friday, BSP released a list of 20 candidates in which the party has fielded Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi.

The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

