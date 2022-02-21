Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): After the death of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that police have gathered a few leads in the case, the investigation into which started last night.

CM Bommai said, "One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night."

Meanwhile, Karnataka's leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and demanded that the culprit should be hanged.

Speaking to reporters, former CM Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister's resignation."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

