Indore, May 13 (PTI) The Bajrang Dal is not afraid of ban threat in view of Congress's victory in the Karnataka elections, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary said on Saturday.

“If they ban Bajrang Dal out of the hatred for Hindus, necessary steps will be taken," VHP general secretary Milind Parande told reporters in Indore.

Also Read | Biggest Drug Haul: Heroin Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast by NCB (Watch Video).

He said during the Ram janmabhoomi movement, the Bajrang Dal was banned but the court quashed it saying it was wrong.

A major row had erupted during the campaign for Karnataka Assembly polls after the Congress, in its election manifesto, said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion and cited the examples of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.

Also Read | Deutsche Bahn Asks Court to Block 50-hour Rail Strike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)