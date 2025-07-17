Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Transport services were hit and shops remained shut in Bhubaneswar on Thursday as several opposition parties observed an Odisha bandh over the death of a Balasore college student who set herself on fire alleging inaction by authorities over harassment complaint against a professor.

A man who was waiting to board a bus in Bhubaneswar stated that people are facing transportation issues due to the State bandh, but added that the protest is necessary when the administration fails to act.

Speaking to ANI, the man who said his name was Ayush said, "... We are not able to book cabs or autos and are facing challenges in transportation...I support the Odisha bandh because if the administration does not work, protest is the only option..."

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, are observing an Odisha bandh in protest against the death of the student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Security forces were deployed, and petrol pumps remained closed in Odisha's capital city as several opposition parties observed the state bandh.

The bandh also caused long traffic jams on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway, where trucks and other vehicles were left stranded. Bus services were impacted in different parts of the state.

On Tuesday, eight Opposition political parties, including the Congress, unitedly called for 'Odisha Bandh' for today. They are demanding the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation in the demise of the student.

The 20-year-old student had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD) at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore. Despite filing a formal complaint and seeking help from the college principal, her grievances reportedly went unheard, leading her to take the extreme step on campus last Saturday.

She was initially admitted to the Balasore district hospital and later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed to her burn injuries on July 14 hospital authorities said.

In connection with the case, Fakir Mohan College's HoD, Samira Kumar Sahu, and Principal, Dilip Ghose, have been arrested. (ANI)

