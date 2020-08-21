Lucknow/Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Ballia Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashok Chaudhary, who was seen in a video beating up people not wearing masks and failing to observe social distancing, has been suspended, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of misbehaviour with people by Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary. Directions have been given to suspend him with immediate effect," CMO tweeted.

"In line with the Chief Minister's instructions, Mr. Ashok Chaudhary has been suspended and attached to the Revenue Council," CMO said in another tweet.

Chaudhary along with police personnel were seen beating up people with sticks while carrying out a drive in Belthara Road to check if people are wearing masks and observing social distancing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)