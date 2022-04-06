Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) The TMC has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Bengal against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that he threatened police personnel of dire consequences in poll-bound Ballygunge assembly segment if they failed to act at the behest of the BJP.

Adhikari, however, rebuffed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated".

Elections to Ballygunge assembly constituency will be held on April 12.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on April 5, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP MLA from Nandigram had "entered the officer-in-charge's chamber (at Rabindra Sarobar police station) to place their illegal demands and attempted to coerce the officers into siding with and/or support the BJP during the bye-election to Ballygunge assembly constituency".

The TMC leader also said that "categorical threats" were made to the officers concerned, stating that if they "did not follow the diktat of the BJP and do not act in accordance to his demands, he would ensure such officers are made to face consequences at the hands of Election Commission".

The party demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against Adhikari and his supporters for attempting to influence the outcome of the polls.

The letter further noted that Adhikari had said that the consequences might not involve "punishment postings at far-off places but also suspensions".

Ghosh, also the spokesperson of TMC, said the CEO was requested to ensure that Adhikari did not repeat such acts in the future and "a free and fearless environment prevails in the constituency".

The BJP legislator, on his part, said he gave no such threat to any officer.

"I did not issue any threat to any police officer in Rabindra Sarobar thana. I just urged them to see to it that the BJP gets to campaign in the constituency," he added.

