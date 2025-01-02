Nainital, Jan 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court Thursday transferred Banbhoolpura riots mastermind Abdul Malik's bail application to the trial court.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar, and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari as member, asked the trial court to decided the matter in four weeks.

Appearing for the accused, senior Supreme Court advocate Salman Khurshid argued that the HC has the jurisdiction to hear and grant the bail.

He further claimed Malik was not present in the vicinity of the riot-affected area when it happened on February 8, 2024.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing as special counsel for the Government of Uttarakhand, argued Malik might not have been present on the spot but he was the co-conspirator and controlling the events.

Keeping this in mind he has been charge-sheeted as conspirator, he said.

He further argued that since the trial court has to go through every detail of the case, it is only fair for the trial court to consider the bail application, failing which the accused can again approach the high court.

The high court them decided to remit the matter to trial court and asked to decide the matter within four weeks.

A communal conflagration erupted in the Muslim-dominated Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8, 2024, just a day after the Uttarakhand assembly passed a bill to implement Uniform Civil Code.

The riot that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrassa and a small structure built within its premises to offer namaz claimed six lives and injured a number of people including about 100 police personnel on duty.

