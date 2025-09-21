New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their victory in student body elections in the University of Hyderabad.

ABVP swept the Hyderabad University polls, winning the posts of the President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary, and Cultural Secretary.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote on X, "Gen Z of UoH is with ABVP. Hearty congratulations to @ABVPVoice on a historic victory in the University of Hyderabad. From President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary, and Cultural Secretary - every key position has been secured."

With recent victories of the ABVP in Panjab University and Delhi University, MoS Kumar called it a "saffron wave".

'This clean sweep reflects the trust Gen Z at UoH has placed in nationalist ideology. From Punjab to DU to UoH, with each win, Campus after campus, the saffron wave is turning momentum into mandate," he wrote.

Siva Palepu, pursuing a PhD in Animal Biology, was elected as the President of the Hyderabad University Students' Union (HUSU), while PhD student Debendra won the post of Vice President of the Union.

Pursuing a PhD in Economics, Shruti Priya won the post of the General Secretary, MBA student Saurabh Shukla was elected as the Joint Secretary, Venus, pursuing an Integrated MA in Language Sciences, was elected as the Cultural Secretary, and PhD Hindi student Jwala won the post of the Sports Secretary.

Earlier this month, ABVP's Aryan Maan won the post of the President of the Delhi University Students' Union.

He clinched the post of President after defeating Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by 16000 votes. Maan got 28,821 votes, while NSUI's Choudhary received 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.

NSUI's Rahul Jhansla won the post of Vice President, while ABVP secured the Secretary and Joint Secretary posts. (ANI)

