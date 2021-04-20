Karnah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): A youth from Bandipura, who had inadvertently crossed into forward areas of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in September last year, has been repatriated following proactive coordination by Indian authorities.

An Army release said that Mohammad Sayeed Mohinuddin, an 18-year-old youth, belonging to Gurez in forward area of Bandipura, had crossed into forward areas of PoK and he was repatriated on Tuesday at Tithwal bridge crossing.

The brother of Sayeed was emotional as he met his brother after months.

"Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the child. At around 11.55 am Sayeed was taken over from Pakistan authorities at Tithwal crossing," the release said.

It said that interaction with the locals of Tithwal revealed that there has been a marked decrease in the inadvertent crossings over a period of time due to strict vigil on the Line of Control.

The locals also added that it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children do not go astray and put their lives into risk by venturing into hostile area.

The release also said that Tithwal bridge, located on Kishanganga river, has been acting as a point of peace between the two sides.

It said the site is visited by lots of people from either side and is emerging as tourist site especially after the recently agreement on maintainance of ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"The peace and tranquility as a result of the agreement is being appreciated by the civil population on either sides of Line of Control,," the release said. (ANI)

