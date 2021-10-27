Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Followers of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held a peaceful march on Tuesday outside District Collector's office in Dharwad city to condemn the attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Posters reading 'Justice for Bangladesh minorities' and 'Protect our temples in Bangladesh' were spotted at the protest.

Satyamurthy Das, a member of the ISKCON management committee in Dharwad said, "We are holding is a peaceful protest. For the past few days, atrocities against Hindu minorities is going in Bangladesh. Our temples were vandalised there. ISKCON is a community propagating 'Sanatan dharma'. Via this protest, we urge the Karnataka government, Central government and global organisations to take action on this issue and protect the rights of minorities in the state."

People need protection so that they can practice their own religion, he said.

ISKCON Bangalore had also organised a peaceful march to express solidarity with the persecuted minorities of Bangladesh, said ISKCON in its official press release. The missionaries of the temple, ISKCON congregation members and other conscientious citizens participated in the event.

Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

At least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13 and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu temples left two people dead on October 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)