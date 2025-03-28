India News | Bangladeshi Man Separated from Family, Appeals for Global Attention on Prosecution of Minorities

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 28 (ANI): A Bangladeshi Hindu man, Bidyut Majumdar, says he has been living in fear and hiding for over seven months in India, claiming that he is unable to return home due to rising communal violence in his home country. Majumdar, who previously brought his family to India, was forced to send them back to Bangladesh, leaving him in a desperate and uncertain situation.

"I have not been home since August 5, 2024. My family was with me in India for some time, but I had to send them back. Now, I live in constant fear, avoiding public places because anything could happen at any time," Majumdar said on Thursday, appealing for global attention on the situation.

According to him, the situation for Hindus in Bangladesh has deteriorated significantly.

"In the past, we were much safer. But now, mob justice is taking lives in broad daylight, even in front of the authorities," he said. Reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh have raised concerns among human rights organisations.

Majumdar's separation from his family has taken an emotional toll on him, leaving him unable to assist them with their health issues.

"I have a little daughter who cries and tells me, 'Baba, I haven't seen you in so long.' Every time she says that, tears fill my eyes. My mother tells me, 'If you come back, my diabetes will get better,' but her condition is worsening," he shared.

With no immediate solution in sight, Majumdar has made a heartfelt plea to the international community, saying, "I sincerely appeal to all the powerful nations of the world to pay attention to what is happening in Bangladesh. The country is suffering under extreme oppression."

Human rights activists have repeatedly called for greater protection of minority communities in Bangladesh. However, cases like Majumdar's highlight the urgent need for intervention. As communal violence continues, many fear that more families will be torn apart and forced into hiding. (ANI)

