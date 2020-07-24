Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) A bank robbery attempt was foiled in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and one person with a toy pistol was arrested, police said on Friday.

Police in Kulgam arrested an individual for attempting to rob J&K Bank at Yaripora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said a toy pistol was also seized from the arrested person by the police.

Giving details of the incident, the spokesman said, police received a distress call on Thursday night from J&K Bank in Yaripora that a person, pointing his pistol at a private security personnel, was threatening him to open the gates of the bank branch.

Acting swiftly, a police party rushed to the spot, he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the alert security guards of the bank branch caught hold of the person and snatched the toy pistol from his possession.

The person has been arrested and a case has been registered, he said.

The spokesman said the bravery and commitment by the security guards of J&K Bank, Yaripora and prompt action by Kulgam police foiled the bank robbery attempt.

The police lauds the bravery and commitment of the private security guards deployed at the bank, he said.

