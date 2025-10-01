Kargil (Ladakh) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Bar Association Kargil has announced that it will abstain from all judicial work between October 1 and October 6, 2025, in response to the recent violence in Leh that claimed four lives.

The Association stated that the decision was taken unanimously as a mark of respect and protest. It further assured that it would provide free legal assistance to any victim affected by the unfortunate events in Leh.

"As a mark of respect and protest, the Bar Association Kargil has unanimously decided to refrain from all judicial work from 1st October to 6th October, 2025. The Association also stands committed to provide free legal assistance to any victim of the recent unfortunate incident that occurred at Leh, read the statement from bar association.

Emphasising the need for accountability, "the Bar Association Kargil strongly urges the UT Administration to ensure a free, fair, and impartial judicial inquiry into the matter so that justice is served and accountability is upheld."

Meanwhile, amid the relaxation of the curfew in Ladakh, foreign tourists on Wednesday explored markets in Leh, stating that they are relieved over the opening of shops as part of the relaxations permitted by the administration.

A tourist from the Netherlands, Phien, praised the beauty of Leh and said, "All the shops that have opened now are selling beautiful things. I would definitely recommend Leh as a place to come and visit because the people are very friendly, and the food is very good. The monasteries, the nature, everything is very beautiful," Phien told ANI.

Besides Phien, another foreign tourist also expressed happiness and said that the "situation here is returning to normal".

"We had no idea about anything that was happening. We arrived yesterday. Everything was closed. It was hard to get some food and even water. Now I am happy that everything is back to normal, and now we can fill our bellies with good stuff," the tourist told ANI.

Apart from this, people flocked to the market in Leh, Ladakh, to purchase groceries, clothing, and other essential items following the relaxation of the curfew. The unrest is linked to protests demanding statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Ministry announced that it "is open to discussions" with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time, whether through the High Powered Committee or another appropriate platform.

"The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform," a Home Ministry release said.

However, Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang had said that they will not take part in talks with the Centre till "peace is restored in Ladakh". (ANI)

