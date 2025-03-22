New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The elections of the Shahdara Bar Association (Karkardooma Court) and Saket Bar Associations were cancelled after the candidates levelled allegations of mismanagement and irregularities.

The EVMs and Shahdara Bar Association offices were allegedly vandalised in Karkardooma Court. A similar situation arose at Saket District Court.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

After the allegations and incident of vandalism, the elections were cancelled at Karkardooma Court and Saket Court.

On the other hand, elections were held at Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari Court, Rohini Court, Dwarka Court, and Rouse Avenue Court. In addition, elections were held at the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

Also Read | SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for Winter Semester Released at sctevtodisha.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard and Other Important Details.

Advocate D D Pandey, one of the candidates for the post of Secretary at Shahdara Bar Association, made a complaint to the returning officer alleging mismanagement and irregularities in the polling.

During the election, there was a long jam near the court premises, causing problems for the commuters. It took them hours to reach their destination due to the long jam.

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Thursday issued a public notice to the contesting advocates to remove their banners posted in and out of court premises and anywhere in Delhi within 10 hours.

Advocate Surya Prakash Khatri, Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, said that he got the information through the media. This election was under the direction and supervision of the Delhi High Court; it will see what happened.

We will see if we receive a complaint against the advocate regarding the misconduct, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)