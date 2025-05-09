Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): In light of sensitive security concerns amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the Barmer administration on Friday issued strict guidelines for all district residents.

The guidelines include a complete blackout from 6 pm to 6 am. It also provides for the closure of all markets by 5 pm.

According to the official notification, all household and establishment lights must be switched off during blackout hours, and the movement of vehicles--including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers--will be strictly prohibited throughout the night.

A 5-kilometre no-entry buffer zone has been enforced around the defence area, and any suspicious activity or persons in this region will be subject to strict legal action.

Additionally, the operation of drones has been completely banned, and the use of firecrackers or fireworks is strictly prohibited throughout the district.

The district administration has appealed to residents to cooperate fully and follow the orders in the interest of national security.

"This step is extremely necessary and sensitive. Therefore, the general public is appealed to maintain peace and cooperation with caution keeping national security in mind," the administration stated.

The unprecedented measures are part of a high-alert security protocol around key defense zones in the region.

As the situation escalates between India and Pakistan, with both sides indulging in retaliations following the launch of Operation Sindoor, sources confirmed that every missile fired by the neighbouring country was "intercepted or neutralised," with none being able to reach its intended target.

Pakistan attempted to escalate tensions by launching missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. However, the sources said that they were successfully neutralised.

According to sources, India's response depicts the strength of its air defence ecosystem, which has been established over the past 11 years. The Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies came together to create a firm aerial shield.

Meanwhile, in light of the current security environment and the threat of hostile attacks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to augment civil defence measures under the Civil Defence Act and Rules of 1968.

Highlighting Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, the Ministry in a letter titled "augmentation of civil defence measures in the states/UTs" reminded that state governments are empowered to undertake all necessary actions for the protection of people and property, and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of vital services during a hostile attack.

In the letter issued, considering the last night attacks by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Jaisalmer regions, the provision also authorizes the use of local authority funds for such emergency measures, giving them precedence over other financial obligations.

In the communication, the Ministry has requested that "states and UTs invoke Section 11 and grant emergency procurement powers to their respective Directors of Civil Defence."

This step is aimed at enabling the swift and efficient implementation of precautionary and protective measures. (ANI)

