Karnal, Dec 16 (PTI) As Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death entered the 21st day, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday again called for unity of farmers' groups for a joint fight, saying "batoge toh lutoge".

Tikait also expressed concern over Dallewal's health.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

On Monday, farmers at some places in Haryana including Ambala, Sonipat and Hisar took out a tractor march in support of farmers' protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu border points and expressed concern over Dallewal's health.

As part of their ongoing stir at Shambhu and Khanauri, farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher had on Saturday said a tractor march will be taken out in states except Punjab on December 16 while 'rail roko' protest will be held on December 18 from 12 to 3 pm in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Tikait, who met Dallewal at Khanauri last week, while speaking to reporters here on Monday, stressed that farmers' groups will have to "stick together" for a joint fight in support of their demands, saying "Batoge toh lutoge, sabko Ikkhate rehna padega".

Pandher on Sunday said he has written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join hands with the farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border points over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu border on Sunday, Pandher said, "We have extended our hands to those brothers who could not participate in the Delhi andolan-2 (Delhi Chalo march). We asked them to forget whatever differences (the unions have) in the interests of farmers and labourers."

"We have written a letter to our brothers. We expect a positive message from them (SKM)," he further said.

When asked about the letter, Tikait, who is also national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "we have been saying for the past six to ten months that all should sit together and talk".

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo march' and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Tikait felt giving "Delhi Chalo" call by individual outfits, be that of Punjab, Rajasthan or UP, won't bring in the desired result till all farmers' groups join hands and formulate a strategy.

When asked, according to him, what shape the agitation is taking on Shambhu and Khanauri borders, Tikait alleged it suits the Centre as the protest is happening inside AAP-ruled Punjab and confined there.

He said farmers' demands are old as they were during the stir against now repealed farm laws which include legal guarantee to MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan committee report.

When asked that the Haryana government says they are giving MSP on 24 crops, Tikait alleged, "the BJP government is expert at telling lies".

Slamming the Centre, Tikait alleged, "this government is pro-capitalists, they will trap farmers in debt and snatch their lands".

Last week, when Tikait was asked should all outfits, which formed the SKM during the agitation against now repealed farm laws, not join hands to fight the battle for farmers' rights effectively, he had said, "we have formed a committee which will communicate with the groups".

A strategy will be devised on the future course of action, he had said.

Meanwhile, activists owing allegiance to Bharatiya Kisan Naujawan Union took out tractor marches in Sonipat and Panipat district.

They said that Dallewal is sitting on fast unto death at Khanauri, but the Centre is not paying heed to the demands of the farmers.

In Ambala City, farmers took out a tractor march, during which they raised slogans against the Centre and burnt its effigy.

A number of farmers from Hisar and its surrounding areas reached Ramayan Toll Plaza with their tractors and from there left for Hansi. This march was taken out on the call of the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

They said the Centre should accept the demand to give legal guarantee to crop MSP and also accept other demands of the farmers.

