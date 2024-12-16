New Delhi, December 16: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of failing in its responsibility to ensure women's safety and maintain law and order in the national capital. Addressing a 'Mahila Adalat' event at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal claimed that unlike the BJP which does not treat women's safety as a priority, his government has fulfilled all its promises.

"Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed," Kejriwal said. "Delhi's women are not a vote bank for me; I see them as my sisters and mothers. I have done everything within my power to ensure their safety. Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people's security," Kejriwal added. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah on Law and Order in Delhi, Seeks Urgent Meeting.

The event, held on the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape that led to stricter anti-rape laws in the country, saw hundreds of women raising slogans like "Nirbhaya Amar Rahe" and "Mahila Shakti Zindabad". Survivors of sexual assault shared their harrowing experiences at the event, with several breaking down while addressing the crowd. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Announces INR 10 Lakh Insurance for Auto Drivers, Aid for Daughters’ Weddings (Watch Video).

AAP Holds ‘Mahila Adalat’

हर बेटी, हर बहन, हर माँ की सुरक्षा और सम्मान हमारी सबसे बड़ी प्राथमिकता है। महिला अदालत – न्याय, सुरक्षा और सशक्तिकरण की नई पहल। LIVE https://t.co/pjkajKEaxd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2024

A short video highlighting crimes against women modelled after the television programme "Aap Ki Adalat" was screened on the occasion, which accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction on women's safety. Coming ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Delhi, the event was attended by Samajwadi Party chief and INDIA bloc ally Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others.