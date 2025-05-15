New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday clarified that foreign lawyers or law firms are not allowed to appear in courts, authorities, or tribunals in India.

Through its 2022 amended rules, the BCI has clearly stated that foreign lawyers or law firms cannot practice Indian law or give legal advice.

A fresh press statement issued by BCI stated that foreign lawyers cannot appear in litigation matters or provide legal advice.

They are only allowed to provide legal advice related to the laws of their respective countries and only in non-litigation matters.

According to BCI, as per the amended rules, foreign lawyers and law firms can only operate in India on the principle of Reciprocity, meaning they can only practice law related to their country's legal system in India if Indian lawyers are also allowed to do so in those countries. Foreign lawyers or law firms will not be allowed to set up offices in India or practice Indian law in any form. Only upon receiving approval from the concerned ministries in India can they be allowed to give legal advice, and even that will be limited to foreign law only.

BCI has also emphasised that these reforms will benefit Indian youth and lawyers. Foreign law firms or lawyers seeking to advise on Indian laws will need to rely on Indian lawyers.

International commercial arbitration cases that were previously being handled in Singapore, Hong Kong, or other countries, which caused loss to Indian lawyers, will now benefit them. With the implementation of these rules, arbitration cases will now be handled within India, which will benefit the Indian legal profession and the country economically.

The BCI believes that international arbitration should be conducted in India with the help of Indian lawyers and youth, and consultations are underway to frame further guidelines on this.

According to the amended rules, if a foreign lawyer or law firm is found to be involved in litigation or any other unauthorised legal activity, the BCI will take strict action. Such lawyers or law firms will be expelled from India and their registration will be cancelled, stated the BCI press statement. (ANI)

