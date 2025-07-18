New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday said the countries like Bangladesh, South Africa and Maldives have shown keen interest in studying Mission Karmayogi, a capacity building program for civil servants.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 to foster the civil servants' capacity building.

Addressing an event, he also said that the Modi government has removed unreasonable barriers separating public and private sectors, enabling the best practices from all domains to be harnessed.

The minister was speaking after launching the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutes 2.0 (NSCSTI 2.0) at the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) here.

Developed by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), the revamped framework marks a major leap in India's mission to build a future-ready civil service.

“This is a testament to India's leadership in governance reform,” he added.

"This framework is an outcome of that vision," he added and laid emphasis on the need for extending customised training modules to scientific institutions.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said this milestone has been made possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged out-of-the-box thinking and empowered us to break taboos of the past.

NSCSTI 2.0 is not just a compliance tool — it is a transformative step toward institutional excellence, Singh said.

The minister highlighted how the framework supports cooperative and competitive federalism, empowering institutes to evaluate and upgrade themselves.

“Just as the aspirational districts programme enabled backward districts to outshine expectations, NSCSTI 2.0 encourages CSTIs to introspect, innovate and pursue excellence,” he added.

The upgraded NSCSTI 2.0 framework presents a more refined, inclusive and future-ready approach to civil services training.

The framework is field-informed, drawing extensively from consultations with over 160 civil service training institutes (CSTIs), assessors and domain experts, making it grounded in real-world training challenges and needs.

Its inclusive design makes it adaptable for training institutes across all levels of government — central, state and urban local bodies (ULBs), according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Recognising the shifting learning landscape, the framework is also digitally aligned, embracing hybrid learning models and AI-driven training mechanisms, it said.

NSCSTI 2.0 also marks a significant step forward in strengthening the civil services training ecosystem through multiple strategic outcomes, the statement said.

Over 195 CSTIs have already been accredited under NSCSTI in just two years, , it added.

The event was attended by Adil Zainulbhai, chairperson, Capacity Building Commission; R Balasubramaniam, Member (HR); Alka Mittal, Member (Administration); V Lalithalakshmi, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat; Syama Prasad Roy, Joint Secretary, CBC, and other senior officials.

The faculty members from Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) and Central Training Institutes (CTIs) also participated in the event.

