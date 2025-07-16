New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Dietetics Officer at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Charu Sadana, on Tuesday said that people should be aware of the hidden fats and sugars in pizza or burgers that they eat, so it is very important that all the eatery outlets display the labels of oil and sugar content in their food items. She added that if people are aware of the type of fat used and the amount of sugar in their food, they can make wiser decisions and develop a healthier lifestyle.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Charu Sadana, said, "It is very important to display the labels of oil and sugar content in all eatery outlets, so that people are aware of the hidden fats and sugars in pizzas or burgers. They should have a thorough knowledge of the type of fat being used and the amount of sugar being used. If people are aware of these facts, they can definitely develop a healthy lifestyle. It will help avoid developing certain diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and heart diseases..."

In a major push to promote healthier lifestyles and combat the rise of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases like diabetes and heart disease among others, the Union Health Ministry in June had proposed to prominently display boards indicating the amount of oil and sugar content in popular food items, such as pizzas and burgers as well as samosas, vada paav, kachori among others, in schools, offices, institutions in various Departments/Offices/autonomous bodies and organisations.

In March of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. The Prime Minister urged everyone to take proactive steps to "reduce obesity" and emphasized the importance of reducing the consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent each month, asking people to "commit to using 10 per cent less oil in their daily cooking."

The Prime Minister addressed the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, particularly obesity, which has become a significant health threat and referred to a recent report predicting that by 2050, over 440 million Indians will suffer from obesity. "This alarming figure indicates that one in every three people could face serious health issues due to obesity, potentially making it a life-threatening condition", PM Modi stated.

PM Modi emphasised, "India is committed to achieving the vision of a developed nation. Only a healthy nation can achieve such a goal," He also encouraged the inclusion of regular physical activity, like walking a few kilometers daily, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and prevent obesity.

Emphasising the importance of fitness and the growing problem of obesity in the country, PM Modi in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on January 28, 2025, had noted that obesity was affecting all age groups, including the youth, and was increasing the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease. PM Modi expressed satisfaction that the country was becoming increasingly aware of the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle through the Fit India Movement. He mentioned that the National Games teach the importance of physical activity, discipline, and a balanced life. The Prime Minister urged citizens to focus on two things: exercise and diet.

PM encouraged everyone to take out some time each day for exercise, whether it's walking or working out. He also stressed the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet, suggesting a reduction in unhealthy fats and oils. He advised reducing the use of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent each month, as small steps can lead to significant health improvements. He highlighted that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and a healthy nation.

At the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, PM Modi had said, "All of you understand the importance of fitness. That is why today I want to talk about a challenge which is very important. Statistics say that the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in our country. Every age group of the country, and even the youth, are being badly affected by it. And this is also a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease. I am satisfied that today the country is becoming aware of fitness and healthy lifestyle through the Fit India Movement. These national games also teach us how important physical activity, discipline and balanced life are. Today I would like to tell the countrymen to definitely focus on two things. These two things are related to exercise and diet. Every day, take out some time and do exercise. From walking to working out, do whatever is possible. Secondly, focus on your diet. Your focus should be on balanced intake and the food should be nutritious."

PM Modi further said, "There can be one more thing. Reduce unhealthy fat and oil in your food. Now in our normal homes, ration comes at the beginning of the month. Till now, if you used to bring home two liters of cooking oil every month, then reduce it by at least 10 percent. Reduce the amount of oil we use every day by 10 percent. We will have to find some ways to avoid obesity. Taking such small steps can bring a big change in your health. And this is what our elders used to do. They used to eat fresh food, natural things, and balanced meals. Only a healthy body can create a healthy mind and a healthy nation. I will also ask the state governments, schools, offices and community leaders to spread awareness about this, all of you have a lot of practical experience. I want you to continuously spread the information about correct nutrition to the people. Come, let us all together create a 'Fit India', with this call." (ANI)

