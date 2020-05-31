India News | Be Careful as Major Part of Our Economy Has Opened Up: PM Narendra Modi Asks People to Be Vigilant Amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should stay vigilant and it is important to be even more careful now as a major part of our economy has opened up.

Addressing the nation through the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said: "When I spoke to you last time then passenger trains, air services, buses were not operational but this time curbs have been lifted. Shramik special trains are running, other special trains have also resumed."

Also Read | PM Modi Lauds Benefits of Yoga, Says Yoga is for Community, Immunity and Unity: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

"With all due precautions, passenger flights have resumed. Gradually industrial activities are rebooting. It means a large chunk of the economy has now opened up. Now, we need to be even more vigilant. Be it maintaining a distance of six feet, wearing of masks, staying home as far as possible. We must follow all these precautions without slightest laxity," he said.

"In the country, the battle against corona is being fought strongly with collective efforts. Looking at the world we realise how big is the achievements of Indians," the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0: No Pass Require For Traveling Within Zones, IT Companies and IT Empowered Services Can Function with 20% Employees.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)