New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for poor attendance during the ongoing winter session of Parliament and asked them to be regular in their respective Houses otherwise "change" might happen.

According to sources, the Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing his party MPs during the BJP's Parliamentary meeting this morning. The meeting took place for the first time during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Also Read | Air Suvidha Portal Provides Hassle-Free, Queue Free and Convenient Air Travel to All International Passengers.

"PM Modi stated that MPs have been told several times about attending the Parliament regularly. He added that it doesn't look nice to talk to the MPs as if they are children. He pointed out that if they do not become regular in the House, there may be changes in due course," sources said.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by PM Modi several times in the past too.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Over Rs 9600 Crores in Gorakhpur.

BJP's Parliamentary meeting, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present at the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)