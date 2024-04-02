Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Due to the rough seas in many coastal areas, beach tourism activities have been halted in Kerala's Kannur.

In the wake of the rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority has instructed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban beach tourism activities at various tourist centres in the district.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

Muzhapilangad floating bridge has been dismantled as per precautionary measures by DPTC and also asked locals to be alerted to be careful if visiting coastal areas.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), has found that as a result of the low-pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves - which reached 11 meters at some places - were created and reached the Kerala coast.

Also Read | India's Responsibility To Look at Such Situations in Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Red Sea Tensions (Watch Video).

The rough sea causes coastal erosion and high tides and surges in the water level also get experienced.

Strong waves and rough seas wreaked havoc in several coastal parts of Kerala on Sunday flooding houses and roads and damaging boats and fishing equipment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)